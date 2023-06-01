Dechert Partners Win Reversal of Sanctions in 3M Earplug Tri...

Breaking News From Law.com

Dechert partners Kimberly Branscome and Jay Bhimani won reversal of sanctions imposed against them in a 2021 trial over 3M's combat earplugs. In a Wednesday opinion, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit found that U.S. District Judge M. Casey Rodgers, of the Northern District of Florida, violated the due process rights of both lawyers and failed to assess whether they acted in "subjective bad faith." Rodgers sanctioned Branscome $10,000 and imposed $2,000 against Bhimani.

Legal Services

June 01, 2023, 2:26 PM

nature of claim: /