Dechert Partner Who Repped J&J, 3M and BP in High-Profile Tr...

A West Coast-based litigator who defended BP, Johnson & Johnson and GM in some of the highest profile trials in the 21st century has left Dechert, where she co-led the products liability and mass torts practice, to join Paul Weiss. Partner Kimberly Branscome joined Paul Weiss' Los Angeles office on Saturday after nearly four years at Dechert, prompting the latter firm to appoint new leadership in the practice. In a written statement Monday, Branscome said "joining Paul Weiss is a unique opportunity to expand my practice within the world's greatest law firm, a firm that is on a frankly unparalleled trajectory of growth and success, and to join a team that is highly regarded among the most sophisticated and largest public companies and private equity firms."

February 05, 2024, 2:23 PM

