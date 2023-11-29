Dechert Matches Wall Street Scale for Associate Base Comp | ...

News From Law.com

Global firm Dechert has matched the prevailing scale for associate base salaries that has been bid up in the last few weeks by Wall Street firms, according to an internal announcement by firm leadership on Wednesday. Dechert's announcement, confirmed by a representative of the firm, makes it the sole Am Law 50 firm with roots in the commonwealth confirmed by Law.com to be matching the market scale for compensating associates in the latest round of salary increases. Other Am Law 50 firms originating in Pennsylvania—Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, Reed Smith, K&L Gates—did not immediately return requests for comment.

November 29, 2023, 5:15 PM

