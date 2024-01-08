Dechert Loses 2 Litigation Partners With Leadership Roles | ...

News From Law.com

Two litigation partners who held leadership positions at Dechert left the firm at the end of December to accept roles at new firms this month. David Kelley, former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York and co-leader of Dechert's white-collar and securities litigation practice from January 2017 until March 2023, left the firm in December and started at O'Melveny & Myers on Jan. 8. And Philadelphia-based products liability partner Benjamin Barnett, who chaired the firm's technology committee, concluded his more than 20-year tenure at the firm on Dec. 31 to start at plaintiffs firm Seeger Weiss on Jan. 1. The move comes as Dechert seeks to solidify its position as a global dealmaker for the financial services industry. Meanwhile, O'Melveny continues to stock up on white-collar litigators and Seeger Weiss continues to grow via defecting Big Law partners.

January 08, 2024, 3:13 PM

