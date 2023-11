News From Law.com

Klehr Harrison Harvey Branzburg has brought on litigation partner Catherine Wigglesworth from Dechert, as the Philadelphia midsize firm continues to recruit from the region's largest shops. Wigglesworth joined Klehr Harrison's Philadelphia office as partner at the beginning of November, departing Dechert as a senior associate after eleven years at the firm.

Legal Services – Mid-Size Law

November 27, 2023, 4:07 PM

nature of claim: /