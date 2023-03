News From Law.com

In the face of a volatile financial market, Michael McGrath, an asset management and investment funds attorney, is joining Dechert from K&L Gates. McGrath will be working in the firm's Boston office as part of its financial services group, where he will act as a "regulatory specialist," helping clients to understand developments in the regulatory market, which has seen recent upheavals.

Banking & Financial Services

March 16, 2023, 6:38 PM

nature of claim: /