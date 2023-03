News From Law.com International

Dechert London finance partner Smridhi Gulati is joining Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft. In her new role, Gulati is set to join Cadwalader's transatlantic finance practice, advising across domestic and international leveraged and acquisition finance transactions, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

March 20, 2023, 9:02 AM

