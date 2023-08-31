Dechert Faces Sanctions, Contempt Motions for Discovery Obst...

News From Law.com

While litigation involving a client of Dechert was pending in U.S. and U.K. courts, the global firm began the process of deleting 27 terabytes of data related to its client, according to newly filed case exhibits. Aviation entrepreneur Farhad Azima, who accused Dechert of taking part in a hacking scheme on behalf of client Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), this week disclosed estimates sent to Dechert by data management vendor NTi for how much time and money would be required to secure the deletion of all "RAK related data" from the vendor's servers and backups.

Legal Services

August 31, 2023, 1:31 PM

nature of claim: /