News From Law.com

Recent layoffs at Dechert are the latest in a series of downsizing efforts by Big Law firms to fit staffing levels to demand, following workforce cuts at a range of other firms with premium practices. Like other firms, Dechert appears to have been caught up in a boom-and-bust hiring cycle, with the private equity and finance ranks in particular swelling to meet rising demand and then leaving the firm with overcapacity concerns.

Legal Services - Large Law

May 17, 2023, 5:47 PM

nature of claim: /