Dechert Bails on Chicago: Spotty Integration, Scant Local Cl...

In the years leading up to the decision to shutter Dechert's office in the Windy City, the global firm sustained losses of key rainmakers and client business that fed the office's primary practices, according to people familiar with the firm. Dechert's plans to close its Chicago office "around the end of 2024" were confirmed by the firm this week, along with its plans to close offices in Beijing and Hong Kong. Staffed by a dwindling cohort of trial lawyers in commercial litigation, products liability and white collar defense, Dechert's Chicago office was primarily sustained by work with clients based in other regions and had few relationships with clients local to the market, according to a statement by the firm Tuesday.

July 03, 2024, 3:47 PM