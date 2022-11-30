Dechert Announces Leadership Transition, Including Dual Chai...

News From Law.com

Dechert is in the process of transitioning to a new leadership team by the end of June, when Henry Nassau, the firm's CEO since 2016, and Andy Levander, the firm's chair since 2011, will step down from their current leadership positions. Effective July 1, transnational practice leaders David W. Forti and Mark E. Thierfelder will become firmwide co-chairs, and partners Sabina Comis and Vincent H. Cohen, Jr. will become the firm's first global managing partners. The incoming leadership team will bring a balance of experience in corporate and dealmaking work and litigation and tax work, according to the firm's announcement Wednesday morning.

