Lawyers at Reed Smith on Friday removed an employment class action against Allegiant Final Mile, Diverse Logistics & Distribution and Mattress Firm to California Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by Boyamian Law, contends that the defendants misclassified delivery drivers as independent contractors, depriving class members of minimum wage and other protections under California labor law. The case is 3:23-cv-03633, Decena et al v. Allegiant Final Mile, Inc. et al.
Transportation & Logistics
July 22, 2023, 1:22 PM