Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Reed Smith on Friday removed an employment class action against Allegiant Final Mile, Diverse Logistics & Distribution and Mattress Firm to California Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by Boyamian Law, contends that the defendants misclassified delivery drivers as independent contractors, depriving class members of minimum wage and other protections under California labor law. The case is 3:23-cv-03633, Decena et al v. Allegiant Final Mile, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

July 22, 2023, 1:22 PM

Plaintiffs

defendants

defendant counsels

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches