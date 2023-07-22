Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Reed Smith on Friday removed an employment class action against Allegiant Final Mile, Diverse Logistics & Distribution and Mattress Firm to California Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by Boyamian Law, contends that the defendants misclassified delivery drivers as independent contractors, depriving class members of minimum wage and other protections under California labor law. The case is 3:23-cv-03633, Decena et al v. Allegiant Final Mile, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

July 22, 2023, 1:22 PM

Plaintiffs

Christian Decena

Hairon Martinez

Miguel Rios

Rigoberto Godoy

defendants

Allegiant Final Mile, Inc.

Diverse Logistics & Distribution, Inc.

Mattress Firm, Inc.

defendant counsels

Reed Smith

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches