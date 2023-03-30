Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Benderson Properties Inc. to California Northern District Court. The complaint, which pertains to a commercial lease agreement, was filed by Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo on behalf of sporting goods retailer Decathlon SE. The plaintiff, a French company, claims that it terminated its U.S. operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic and sought to find replacement tenants but that the defendant refused to engage in good faith discussions. The case is 3:23-cv-01524, Decathlon USA, LLC et al v. Hse Associates, LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 30, 2023, 8:44 PM

Plaintiffs

Decathlon SE

Decathlon USA, LLC

defendants

Benderson Properties, Inc. dba Benderson Development

Hse Associates, LLC

defendant counsels

Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis

nature of claim: 230/over a leasing or eviction dispute