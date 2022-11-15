Who Got The Work

Stephen Noona of Kaufman & Canoles has entered an appearance for Allscripts Healthcare in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed Oct. 5 in Virginia Eastern District Court by Garteiser Honea PLLC on behalf of Decapolis Systems, asserts two patents related to the technology behind updating a patients medical records. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Roderick C. Young, is 3:22-cv-00657, Decapolis Systems LLC v. Allscripts Healthcare LLC.

Technology

November 15, 2022, 12:21 PM