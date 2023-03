New Suit - Personal Injury

Home Depot was slapped with a personal injury lawsuit Monday in Florida Southern District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Pike & Lustig on behalf of Wanda DeBuche. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-14074, DeBuche v. Home Depot USA Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 22, 2023, 7:16 AM

Plaintiffs

Wanda DeBuche

Plaintiffs

Pike & Lustig, LLP

defendants

Home Depot USA Inc.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims