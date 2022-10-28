Debtors Haven: Florida Attorneys Strategize to Get Antonio B...

News From Law.com

After a Florida state court jury returned a $1.2 million verdict to a delivery driver who allegedly suffered a beatdown by a former NFL star-wide receiver, the plaintiff's South Florida attorneys are facing the question on Friday of how to compel the defendant to pay up. Jeffrey Davis and Michael Lotto of Davis Law and the Ward Law Group, respectively, represent the plaintiff, Anton Tumanov. Davis indicated it would be challenging to collect on the judgment from the defendant, Antonio Brown, in the state known as "debtor's haven."

Entertainment, Sports & Media

October 28, 2022, 2:15 PM