Debt Collector Faces Class Action for Alleged Violations | L...

A class action was filed against Lamont, Hanley & Associates, a company that specializes in accounts receivable management solutions, on Monday in Connecticut District Court. The suit contends the defendant violated the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. According to the complaint, the defendant is hired to collect debts on behalf of creditors through the United States Postal Services, telephone and internet. The named plaintiff, Litchfield resident Kaitlynn Ayers, alleged the defendant mailed a letter to collect an alleged medical debt, the complaint said.

Connecticut

July 20, 2023, 3:28 PM

