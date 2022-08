Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Porter Rennie Woodard Kendall on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against Haier America Co. to Ohio Southern District Court. The suit, filed by in-house attorneys at Travelers Insurance, brings subrogation claims based on a fire allegedly caused by a defective refrigerator. The case is 2:22-cv-03252, DeBroux et al. v. Haier America Co. LLC.

Insurance

August 26, 2022, 6:49 PM