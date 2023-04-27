Debra Katz Talks #MeToo, Whistleblower Cases and How to Not ...

News From Law.com

The National Law Journal has launched a profile series of plaintiff bar leaders. Each Q&A takes a personal look at the attorney's career and legacy as well as discusses industry trends.In this edition, Katz Banks and Kumin founding partner Debra Katz discusses representing victims of sexual harassment and whistleblowers in milestone cases including against former Governor Andrew Cuomo and Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein. She also opens up her passion for civil rights and her concerns over a conservative judiciary.

April 27, 2023, 10:00 AM

