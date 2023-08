News From Law.com

Philadelphia firm leader Deborah Willig is set to receive the Margaret Brent Women Lawyers of Achievement award Sunday in honor of her work promoting women in the legal profession and her dedication to union representation. This year's honorees also include Hawai'i Supreme Court Associate Justice Sabrina S. McKenna, New York University professor Melissa Murray, Sidley Austin management committee chair Yvette Ostolaza and MSNBC contributor Jill Wine-Banks.

Legal Services

August 01, 2023, 3:50 PM

nature of claim: /