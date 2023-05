Who Got The Work

Jana I. Lubert of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith has entered an appearance for Zwicker and Associates in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The complaint was filed March 31 in California Central District Court by Shegerian & Associates and Boyamian Law on behalf of a plaintiff claiming wrongful termination. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Margo A. Rocconi, is 2:23-cv-02424, Deborah Brissette v. Zwicker and Associates, P.C. et al.

California

May 22, 2023, 6:20 PM

Plaintiffs

Deborah Brissette

Plaintiffs

Shegerian And Associates Inc

Boyamian Law Inc

defendants

Does

Zwicker and Associates, P.C.

defendant counsels

Barber Ranen

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

Barber Ranen LLP

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination