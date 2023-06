Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Law Offices of Gordon P. Serou Jr. on Tuesday removed a hurricane-related lawsuit against American Security Insurance Co., a subsidiary of Assurant, to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The complaint, for property damage claims stemming from Hurricane Ida, was filed by Irpino, Avin & Hawkins on behalf of Babul Debnath. The case is 2:23-cv-02029, Debnath v. American Security Insurance Company.

Insurance

June 13, 2023, 11:48 AM

Plaintiffs

Babul Debnath

defendants

American Security Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Law Offices Of Gordon P. Serou, Jr.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute