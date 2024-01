News From Law.com International

Global Top 50 firm Debevoise & Plimpton is relocating its London premises to the Daily Mail's former headquarters at The Northcliffe, near Blackfrairs.The firm is expected to make the move early next year and will be taking up approximately 70,000 square feet, according to a person close to the matter, up from around 50,000 square feet at the moment. It is currently based at London's Gresham Street.

