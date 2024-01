News From Law.com

Debevoise & Plimpton has hired Vinson & Elkins partner Richard Sofield, a former senior Justice Department lawyer, as its new national security practice head in Washington, D.C. Before entering private practice, Sofield served for 24 years as a government lawyer, including as director of the Foreign Investment Review Staff for the National Security Division at the DOJ.

Legal Services - Large Law

January 29, 2024, 4:00 AM

nature of claim: /