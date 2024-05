News From Law.com

Tim Cornell, an antitrust lawyer with two decades of experience and leader of Clifford Chance's U.S. antitrust practice out of Washington, D.C. for the last 11 years, is moving to Debevoise & Plimpton, the New York firm said Friday. Debevoise said he is joining as a D.C. partner in its antitrust group and will advise public companies and private equity sponsors on navigating the antitrust landscape, including for M&A, litigation and government investigations.

May 17, 2024, 12:19 PM

