Debevoise and Weil Offer Lawyers Soft Skills Training to Boo...

Lawyering isn't only about legal skills. Nowadays, Big Law attorneys need to develop soft skills in business, whether it's active listening, the ability to network and negotiate, or even craft a clear and concise message via email. Debevoise & Plimpton and Weil, Gotshal & Manges are among the law firms training lawyers in soft skills that have become increasingly important now after lawyers spent significant time working remotely during the pandemic, engaging with clients and each other only virtually.

December 16, 2022, 4:00 AM