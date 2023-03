New Suit

Amazon.com and other defendants were hit with a wrongful death lawsuit Tuesday in Wyoming District Court. The court action, concerning claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Metier Law Firm on behalf of Kimberly DeBeer. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00033, DeBeer v. Amazon Logistics Inc et al.

Internet & Social Media

February 28, 2023, 8:28 PM