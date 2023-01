Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Greenberg Traurig on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Rentokil North America Inc., its subsidiary, Florida Pest Control & Chemical Co., and SAPP Gainesville LLC to Florida Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Sandberg, Phoenix & von Gontard on behalf of Deb-Lyn Inc., seeks environmental remediation costs for property that was formerly owned by the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00013, Deb-Lyn, Inc. v. Rentokil North America, Inc.

Real Estate

January 18, 2023, 5:34 AM