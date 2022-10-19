News From Law.com

Death Row Inmate, His Prosecutor Ask SCOTUS to Intervene in ...

False DNA evidence dominated the 2011 trial of Texas death row inmate Areli Escobar. In an unusual alignment of interests, Escobar and his prosecutors, backed by a state habeas court decision, are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to swiftly overturn a state appellate court decision that the evidence did not justify a new trial. "It is a rare case and a rare alignment of interests," said Benjamin Wolff, director of the Office of Capital and Forensic Writs in Austin, Texas. Seldom is a Supreme Court petition filed by a death row inmate supported–not opposed–by a local prosecutor's office, he said.

District of Columbia

October 19, 2022, 3:47 PM