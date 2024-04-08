Patrick M. Betts and Karen Fontana Young of Kean Miller have entered appearances for Volkswagen, the German automaker, in a pending breach-of-warranty lawsuit for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act. The case was filed Feb. 19 in Louisiana Western District Court by the Duck Law Firm on behalf of the purchasers of a a 2023 Volkswagen Atlas vehicle. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge David C. Joseph, is 6:24-cv-00235, Dearman et al v. Volkswagen Group of America Inc.
Automotive
April 08, 2024, 8:23 AM