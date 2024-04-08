Who Got The Work

Patrick M. Betts and Karen Fontana Young of Kean Miller have entered appearances for Volkswagen, the German automaker, in a pending breach-of-warranty lawsuit for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act. The case was filed Feb. 19 in Louisiana Western District Court by the Duck Law Firm on behalf of the purchasers of a a 2023 Volkswagen Atlas vehicle. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge David C. Joseph, is 6:24-cv-00235, Dearman et al v. Volkswagen Group of America Inc.

Automotive

April 08, 2024, 8:23 AM

Plaintiffs

Daniel Howard Dearman

Nicole Annie Dearman

Duck Law Firm

defendants

Volkswagen Group of America Inc

Volkswagen Group of America, Inc.

defendant counsels

Kean Miller

nature of claim: 890/