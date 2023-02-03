New Suit - Contract

Tractor Supply Co., a retail chain for farmers, and Hibbett Retail were hit with a landlord-tenant lawsuit on Friday in Mississippi Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Nelson Law on behalf of Dearcom Holdings, alleges that the defendants' operation of a feed-and-seed farm supply store has attracted a rodent infestation. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00030, Dearcom Holdings LLC v. Tractor Supply Co. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 03, 2023, 8:22 PM