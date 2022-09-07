New Suit - Trade Secrets

Miller Canfield Paddock & Stone filed a trade secret lawsuit on Wednesday in Michigan Eastern District Court on behalf of Dearborn Mid-West, a manufacturer of conveyor systems for the automotive industry. The complaint accuses three former employees of misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information in their new roles at competitor F M Sylvan. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-12114, Dearborn Mid-West Co. LLC et al. v. F M Sylvan Inc. et al.

Automotive

September 07, 2022, 7:03 PM