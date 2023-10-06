Dear California: Read the Rulings From New York. Courts Cant...

News From Law.com

Climate Week, which ran from Sept. 17 through Sept. 24, is a reminder of New York City's mixed record on climate policy. Policies such as the city's public transportation initiatives, green buildings programs and construction waste recycling strategies add up to higher marks on New York City's environmental report card. However, city leadership also has a record of squandering government resources on dubious climate lawsuits against the energy industry, cases that were ultimately tossed by the courts.

October 06, 2023, 11:00 AM

