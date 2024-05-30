Who Got The Work

Samuel I. Portnoy and Danielle N. Craft of Gibbons have stepped in as defense counsel to Avis Budget Group in a pending shareholder derivative action. The action, filed April 26 in New Jersey District Court by Squitieri & Fearon and Moore Law on behalf of Paula Deangelis, contends that the Avis board failed to enforce Avis’s anti-hedging and insider trading policies. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Julien Xavier Neals and Magistrate Judge Jessica S. Allen, is 2:24-cv-05687, Deangelis v. Hees et al.

Plaintiffs

Paula Deangelis

Plaintiffs

Squitieri & Fearon

defendants

Avis Budget Group, Inc.

Anu Hariharan

Bernardo Hees

Glen Lurie

Izilda P. Martins

Jagdeep Pahwa

Joseph A. Ferraro

Karthik Sarma

Lynn Krominga

SRS Investment Management LLC

defendant counsels

Gibbons

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws