Samuel I. Portnoy and Danielle N. Craft of Gibbons have stepped in as defense counsel to Avis Budget Group in a pending shareholder derivative action. The action, filed April 26 in New Jersey District Court by Squitieri & Fearon and Moore Law on behalf of Paula Deangelis, contends that the Avis board failed to enforce Avis’s anti-hedging and insider trading policies. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Julien Xavier Neals and Magistrate Judge Jessica S. Allen, is 2:24-cv-05687, Deangelis v. Hees et al.
Automotive
May 30, 2024, 11:17 AM