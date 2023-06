Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Friday removed a disability-based employment discrimination lawsuit against CSI International to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by Piro Zinna Cifelli Paris & Genitempo on behalf of a former janitor. The case is 2:23-cv-03178, DeAngelis v. CSI International Inc. et al.

New Jersey

June 09, 2023, 5:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Maria Deangelis

defendants

ABC Corps. 1-10 (Fictitious Names Representing Any Unknown Defendants

Adriana Patrocinio

Csi International, Inc.

John Does

Roxanna Daniel

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 720/pertaining to labor union relations