Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Adler Pollock & Sheehan on Wednesday removed an employment lawsuit against Hasbro to Rhode Island District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Stephen T. Fanning on behalf of two plaintiffs claiming religious and disability discrimination. The case is 1:23-cv-00303, DeAngelis et al v. Hasbro, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 19, 2023, 2:55 PM

Plaintiffs

Jennifer DeAngelis

Natalie Tomaselli

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Stephen T. Fanning

defendants

Hasbro, Inc.

defendant counsels

Adler Pollock & Sheehan P.C

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA