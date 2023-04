Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Littler Mendelson on Tuesday removed an employment lawsuit against CVS to Arizona District Court. The complaint was filed pro se by Lori A. Deane. The case is 2:23-cv-00610, Deane v. Coram CVS Specialty.

Arizona

April 11, 2023, 5:47 PM

Plaintiffs

Lori A Deane

defendants

Coram CVS Specialty

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches