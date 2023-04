New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Capital One was hit with a consumer class action on Wednesday in Virginia Eastern District Court over the money transfer service Zelle. The suit, filed by KalielGold, Shamis & Gentile, Edelsberg Law and the Van Winkle Law Firm, is part of a string of cases accusing banks of failing to protect customers from fraudulent transfers through Zelle and refusing to reimburse losses. The case is 1:23-cv-00556, Deane v. Capital One Financial Corp.

Banking & Financial Services

April 26, 2023, 4:57 PM

Plaintiffs

DeShawn Deane

Van Winkle Law Firm

defendants

Capital One Financial Corporation

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract