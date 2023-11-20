Who Got The Work

Andrea J. Bernard and Zainab Hazimi of Warner Norcross & Judd have entered appearances for Stryker, a medical technology company developing implants and surgical equipment, in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The suit was filed Oct. 5 in Oklahoma Western District Court by Ward & Glass on behalf of a medical sales representative who contends that he was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for taking leave for dependency rehabilitation and military service. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Timothy D. Degiusti, is 5:23-cv-00886, Dean v. Stryker Sales Corporation.

Health Care

November 20, 2023, 9:29 AM

Plaintiffs

Bradley Carl Dean

Plaintiffs

Ward & Glass LLP

defendants

Stryker Sales Corporation

defendant counsels

Warner Norcross & Judd

Conner & Winters

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA