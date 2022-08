New Suit

Howard University was hit with a disability-based discrimination lawsuit on Wednesday in District of Columbia District Court. The suit was filed by Lange Kim & Dowell on behalf of student Hesham Magdi Salah El Dean, who alleges that he arrived late to class on the morning of a final exam due to an anxiety attack and was denied a request to complete the exam within the remaining time. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-02445, Dean v. Howard University.