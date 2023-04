News From Law.com

Retired Senior U.S. District Judge Ronald Whyte, a San Jose-based judge nationally recognized for creating models for patent rules and jury instructions, died at age 80. A representative from the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California confirmed Tuesday that Whyte, who sat on the federal bench for 24 years, had died.

