Jerry Anderson, dean of Drake University Law School, will be stepping down at the end of the 2023-2024 academic year. Anderson joined the faculty in 1991 and became dean on July 1, 2016. "By the end of next year, I will have served eight years in the dean's role and will have accomplished what I could to further the goals we have for this institution," Anderson wrote in an email to the Drake Law community.

July 10, 2023, 1:55 PM

