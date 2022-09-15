Who Got The Work

Sean P. Sullivan and Francine M. Giugno of Kelley Kronenberg have stepped in to represent United Property & Casualty Insurance Co. in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The case, for a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricane Laura, was filed Aug. 1 in Louisiana Western District Court by the Law Office of John M. Welborn III on behalf of Glenda Dean and Glenn Dean. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James D. Cain Jr., is 2:22-cv-02362, Dean et al v. United Property & Casualty Insurance Co.

Insurance

September 15, 2022, 7:08 AM