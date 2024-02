News From Law.com

Three dean announcements in the last month include a new appointment at Quinnipiac University School of Law, the reappointment of Dean Chris Guthrie at Vanderbilt Law, who has already served as the school's dean for 15 years, and a new acting dean at Ohio State Law, as Dean Lincoln Davies takes leave before his term ends in June.

February 14, 2024, 3:50 PM

