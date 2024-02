News From Law.com International

Kirkland & Ellis, Latham & Watkins, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and other law firms with large transactional practices may see the recent rush of deals as the sign they've been waiting for. The Global Lawyer suggests they may want to curb their enthusiasm.

February 18, 2024, 4:43 PM

