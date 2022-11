Corporate Deal

Digital Virgo SAS, a France-based digital payments provider, is going public via SPAC merger with Goal Acquisitions Corp. As a result of the merger, Digital Virgo Group Inc. will be publicly listed in the U.S. with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $513 million. The transaction, announced Nov. 17, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. Digital Virgo is represented by Winston & Strawn and Peltier Juvigny Marpeau & Associates. Goal Acquisitions Corp., based in Austin, Texas, is advised by Proskauer Rose. Latham & Watkins is counseling JMP Securities, acting as financial advisers to Goal Acquisitions.

Banking & Financial Services

November 18, 2022, 8:35 AM