Corporate Deal

Thoma Bravo has agreed to sell software company Exostar LLC to private equity firm Arlington Capital Partners. The transaction, announced Sept. 26, is expected to close by the end of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Chicago-based Thoma Bravo was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by partners Corey Fox, John Kaercher and Adam Kool. Arlington Capital, which is based in Maryland, was advised by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. The Gibson Dunn corporate team was led by partner Andrew Herman.

Investment Firms

September 27, 2023, 10:36 AM

nature of claim: /