Corporate Deal

DLA Piper has guided funds managed by Capital Four in connection with providing financing for investment company GENUI's acquisition of a majority stake in KGS Software GmbH. Financial terms were not disclosed. The DLA Piper team was led by partner Dr Wolfram Distler. Counsel information for Neu-Isenburg, Germany-based KGS Software GmbH was not immediately available.

Technology

November 27, 2023, 11:40 AM

nature of claim: /