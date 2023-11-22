Corporate Deal

Private equity firm SKKY Partners has agreed to acquire a significant minority stake in truffle-infused condiments provider TRUFF in a deal guided by Kirkland & Ellis and Buchalter. The transaction, announced Nov. 21, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024. Financial terms were not disclosed. Boston-based SKKY Partners was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partner Doug DiMedio. TRUFF, which is based in Huntington Beach, California, was represented by a Buchalter team.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

November 22, 2023, 10:00 AM

