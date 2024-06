Corporate Deal

MetLife was counseled by Willkie Farr & Gallagher in a debt issuance valued at $500 million. The Willkie Farr team was led by partners John Schwolsky, Benjamin Nixon and Anne Barrett. The notes come due 2034. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom represented underwriters Barclays, BofA Securities, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank Securities, Goldman Sachs Group, HSBC Holdings and Wells Fargo Securities.

Banking & Financial Services

June 07, 2024, 11:59 AM

